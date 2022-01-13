USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea

220113-N-LJ478-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Eric Martinez)

