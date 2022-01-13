Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Ensign Eric Martinez 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    220113-N-LJ478-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) serve as line handlers during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Jon Ericsson (T-AO 194), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Eric Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Eric Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    South China Sea
    USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)
    #UnitedWeSail
    #MSCDelivers

