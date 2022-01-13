USS Michael Murphy stocks up in the South China Sea

220113-N-LJ478-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) serve as line handlers during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Jon Ericsson (T-AO 194), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Eric Martinez)

