British Army Cpl. Robanakadavu walks down a road during the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. To earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge, competing soldiers must complete 18.6 miles within a specified amount of time. British Army's Black Horse Troop serves as the Battle Group Poland's British contingent supporting the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
This work, Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
