    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge [Image 11 of 13]

    Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Romania Land Forces 1st Lt. Andrei Savaniu high-fives a Romanian soldier after completing the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Romania Land Force's "Iron Cheetahs" serve as Battle Group Poland's air-defense capability in support of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 12:47
    Photo ID: 7013483
    VIRIN: 220117-A-VH689-0018
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: BUCHAREST, RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    22MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    RomaniaLandForces
    NFMB
    IronCheetahs

