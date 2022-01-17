Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge

Romania Land Forces 1st Lt. Andrei Savaniu high-fives a Romanian soldier after completing the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Romania Land Force's "Iron Cheetahs" serve as Battle Group Poland's air-defense capability in support of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
