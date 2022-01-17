Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge

Croatia Land Forces Staff Sgt. Krešimir Polinčić runs down a road during the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Participants must complete the march in an allotted amount of time based on their age and gender. Events like this enhance esprit de corps throughout the battle group and increase physical readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7013485
|VIRIN:
|220117-A-VH689-0017
|Resolution:
|2967x4450
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
