U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Harris, assigned to 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, runs down a road during the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Harris completed the 18.6-mile march in three hours and forty-six minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt . 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7013481
|VIRIN:
|220117-A-VH689-0015
|Resolution:
|3774x2516
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Hometown:
|SPRING LAKE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge
