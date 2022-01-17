Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge [Image 10 of 13]

    Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    01.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Harris, assigned to 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, runs down a road during the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Harris completed the 18.6-mile march in three hours and forty-six minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt . 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 12:47
    Photo ID: 7013481
    VIRIN: 220117-A-VH689-0015
    Resolution: 3774x2516
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Hometown: SPRING LAKE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    22MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    BGP
    NFMB

