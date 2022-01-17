U.S. Army Spc. Jameson Harris, assigned to 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, runs down a road during the Norwegian Foot March at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 12, 2022. Harris completed the 18.6-mile march in three hours and forty-six minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt . 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.17.2022 12:47 Photo ID: 7013481 VIRIN: 220117-A-VH689-0015 Resolution: 3774x2516 Size: 5.41 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US Hometown: SPRING LAKE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Group Poland soldiers earn Norwegian Foot March Badge [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.