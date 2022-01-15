220115-N-XR893-0134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Afenu Godwin, from Dumfries, Virginia, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, cleans the forward bell crank of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2022 Date Posted: 01.16.2022 07:39 Photo ID: 7012933 VIRIN: 220115-N-XR893-0134 Resolution: 4615x3076 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.