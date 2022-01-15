The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220115-N-YP095-2053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Trevor Knight, from Oak Harbor, Washington, left, and Lt. Bradley Fulcher, from Oak Harbor, Washington, both assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, inspect the ejection lever in the cockpit of an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

