    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    220115-N-YP095-2053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Trevor Knight, from Oak Harbor, Washington, left, and Lt. Bradley Fulcher, from Oak Harbor, Washington, both assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, inspect the ejection lever in the cockpit of an EA-18G Growler on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 07:39
    Photo ID: 7012936
    VIRIN: 220115-N-YP095-2053
    Resolution: 2973x1977
    Size: 721.59 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

