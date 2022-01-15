220115-N-PG226-1096 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Thomas Moore, from Chesapeake, Virginia, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, puts cawlings on the tail gear box of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

