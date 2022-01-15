220115-N-XR893-0082 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 15, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Darien Phelps, from Lynchburg, Virginia, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, inspects an M61A2 Gatling gun system in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 15, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Suarez)

