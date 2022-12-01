Pfc. Innocent, Killaney a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said “MLK day is important to me because it helps me stay inspired and always strive for my rights and justice. MLK lived a life of legacy. His fight against racial injustice, social injustice and equality has created a lifetime awareness not just to me but the entire world.”

