    MLK Day

    MLK Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc Travis, Wilkins a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said “MLK day is important to me because it has taught me that no matter what your ethnicity, background, race or color. We all should be able to greet and meet each other without any ill feelings towards one another. MLK day should welcome love from all sides of the globe, “united we stand divided we fall.”

    

    

