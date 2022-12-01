Spc Travis, Wilkins a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said “MLK day is important to me because it has taught me that no matter what your ethnicity, background, race or color. We all should be able to greet and meet each other without any ill feelings towards one another. MLK day should welcome love from all sides of the globe, “united we stand divided we fall.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.15.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7012791 VIRIN: 220112-A-PU202-267 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.36 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MLK Day [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.