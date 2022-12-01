Pfc Jevonte, Williams a petroleum supply specialist assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, said “MLK day is important to me because without the sacrifices that were made for our freedom, today I wouldn’t be able to feel comfortable walking around and talking to other people because of my skin color. We are truly blessed for all of the sacrifices made in the past to better our future.”

