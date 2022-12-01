Spc. Jacob, Andreoli a Wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said “MLK is important to me because it represents a movement by one man that had a dream to give every citizen the right to earn their own way in life fairly. It was a huge part of bringing equality to the nation and to give everyone something to chase after equally.”

