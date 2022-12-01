Spc. Jacob, Andreoli a Wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said “MLK is important to me because it represents a movement by one man that had a dream to give every citizen the right to earn their own way in life fairly. It was a huge part of bringing equality to the nation and to give everyone something to chase after equally.”
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7012789
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-PU202-228
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MLK Day [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT