    MLK Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Jacob, Andreoli a Wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 135th Quartermaster Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion said “MLK is important to me because it represents a movement by one man that had a dream to give every citizen the right to earn their own way in life fairly. It was a huge part of bringing equality to the nation and to give everyone something to chase after equally.”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLK Day [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade 3rd Infantry Division FORSCOM US Army

