An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Arctic Gold 22-1, Jan. 12, 2022. This readiness exercise evaluates the 354th FW’s ability to effectively generate F-35A aircraft and deploy personnel and cargo from across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7012677
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-XX992-1100
|Resolution:
|4217x2806
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS
