    354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Arctic Gold 22-1, Jan. 12, 2022. This readiness exercise evaluates the 354th FW’s ability to effectively generate F-35A aircraft and deploy personnel and cargo from across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A Lightning II
    Arctic Gold 22-1

