354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

An F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska during Arctic Gold 22-1, Jan. 12, 2022. This readiness exercise evaluates the 354th FW’s ability to effectively generate F-35A aircraft and deploy personnel and cargo from across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 01.12.2022
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US