    354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 [Image 3 of 5]

    354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Seven F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), line up during Arctic Gold 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2022. Arctic Gold 22-1 is a readiness exercise designed to test the 354th FW’s ability to rapidly generate and deploy fifth generation assets, cargo and supporting personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7012679
    VIRIN: 220112-F-XX992-1020
    Resolution: 5941x3953
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A Lightning II
    Arctic Gold 22-1

