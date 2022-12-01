Four F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing (FW), prepare for take-off during Arctic Gold 22-1 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 12, 2022. Arctic Gold 22-1 is a readiness exercise designed to test the 354th FW’s ability to rapidly generate and deploy fifth generation assets, cargo and supporting personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7012678 VIRIN: 220112-F-XX992-1088 Resolution: 5022x3341 Size: 4.8 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th FW F-35As take off during Arctic Gold 22-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.