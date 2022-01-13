U.S. Army Col. Jordan V. Henderson III (right), commander passes the unit colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo (left) both with the 30th Medical Brigade during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Jan. 13, 2022 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7012096 VIRIN: 220113-A-PB921-0013 Resolution: 4304x4240 Size: 17.13 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.