30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Jordan V. Henderson III, 30th Medical Brigade commander (left) and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo (right) salute during the singing of the German and American national anthem at the assumption of responsibility ceremony Jan. 13, 2022 at Sembach, Germany. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

