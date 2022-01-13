U.S. Army Col. Jordan V. Henderson III, 30th Medical Brigade commander, delivers his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 13, 2022 at Sembach, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 05:54 Photo ID: 7012097 VIRIN: 220113-A-PB921-0017 Resolution: 5392x5004 Size: 25.65 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.