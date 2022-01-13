Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo, 30th Medical Brigade senior enlisted advisor delivers his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 13, 2022 at Sembach, Germany. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
