30th Medical Brigade Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo, 30th Medical Brigade senior enlisted advisor delivers his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 13, 2022 at Sembach, Germany. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

