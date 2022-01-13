Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Formation at the NCO Academy [Image 5 of 6]

    Formation at the NCO Academy

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii stand in formation and render honor to the Nation's Flag.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 02:40
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    This work, Formation at the NCO Academy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

