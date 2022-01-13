U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii stand in formation and render honor to the Nation's Flag.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7012066
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-JN543-902
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Formation at the NCO Academy [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
