U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii discuss the importance of the Troop Leading Procedures during a class on Mission Orders & Troop Leading Procedures.

This work, B.L.C. Classroom Discussion [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS