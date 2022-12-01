U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii undergo a Physical Training Assessment; being observed by their Instructors as they lead their teams through a successful session of Army PT.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7012064 VIRIN: 220112-A-JN543-722 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.34 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical Training in B.L.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.