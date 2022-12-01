Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Training in B.L.C. [Image 3 of 6]

    Physical Training in B.L.C.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii undergo a Physical Training Assessment; being observed by their Instructors as they lead their teams through a successful session of Army PT.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 02:40
    This work, Physical Training in B.L.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army PT
    Train To Lead
    NCOs Make It Happen

