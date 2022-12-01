U.S. Army Specialists attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii undergo a Physical Training Assessment; being observed by their Instructors as they lead their teams through a successful session of Army PT.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 02:40
|Photo ID:
|7012065
|VIRIN:
|220112-A-JN543-774
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Physical Training in B.L.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT