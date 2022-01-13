Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Deleon Ovalle assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) handcuffs a simulated active shooter while Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro provides backup during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) at CFAS Jan. 13, 2022. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 21:30 Photo ID: 7011945 VIRIN: 220113-N-HI376-1025 Resolution: 4528x3617 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Region Training Assist Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.