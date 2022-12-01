Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Region Training Assist Visit [Image 6 of 12]

    CFAS Region Training Assist Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ryan Castro, left, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Justice Bullock both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) approach the vehicle of a simulated gate-runner while Master-at-Arms 1st Class Christopher Bautista assesses their performance during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) at CFAS Jan. 12, 2022. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 21:29
    Photo ID: 7011940
    VIRIN: 220112-N-HI376-1170
    Resolution: 5104x3560
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Region Training Assist Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    CFAS
    Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Navy Region Japan
    CNRJ
    Region Training Assist Visit

