CFAS Region Training Assist Visit

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Emily Laponsie assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) provides training feedback to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Justice Bullock during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) at CFAS Jan. 12, 2022. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|01.12.2022
|01.13.2022 21:29
|7011941
|220112-N-HI376-1127
|3999x3166
|1.35 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|1
|1
