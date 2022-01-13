CFAS Region Training Assist Visit

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) responds to a simulated active shooter during a Region Training Assist Visit (RTAV) at CFAS Jan. 13, 2022. RTAV provides leadership a comprehensive review of installation training programs prior to the installation’s scheduled Command Assessment for Readiness and Training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

