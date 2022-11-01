Loading cargo onto a C-17

Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division observe a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle being loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. The C-17 is capable of strategically carrying troops and cargo to any operating base in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
