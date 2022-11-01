Senior Airman Maya France, 535 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Loadmasters direct and secure cargo while working hand-in-hand with joint and total force partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 21:25
|Photo ID:
|7011928
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-GM429-0204
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Loading cargo onto a C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
