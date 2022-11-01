Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Loading cargo onto a C-17 [Image 5 of 6]

    Loading cargo onto a C-17

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Maya France, 535 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Loadmasters direct and secure cargo while working hand-in-hand with joint and total force partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 21:25
    Photo ID: 7011928
    VIRIN: 220111-F-GM429-0204
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading cargo onto a C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Loading cargo onto a C-17
    Loading cargo onto a C-17
    Loading cargo onto a C-17
    Loading cargo onto a C-17
    Loading cargo onto a C-17
    Loading cargo onto a C-17

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Loadmaster
    JBPHH
    USAF
    25thID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT