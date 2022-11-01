Loading cargo onto a C-17

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers secure a light-medium tactical vehicle on a C-17 Globemaster III during an exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Loadmasters are responsible for properly loading and securing cargo and passengers before the flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
