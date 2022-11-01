Loading cargo onto a C-17

Senior Airman Maya France, 535 Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2022. Loadmasters are responsible for loading and unloading cargo and planning the correct placement of the load to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 01.11.2022 Location: HI, US