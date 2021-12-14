Senior Airman Nicole Sturgess, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle brake at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Sturgess used a variety of tools while working on the brake, such as a vice, torch wrench, watcher and a t-handle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7011866 VIRIN: 211214-F-JN771-1012 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.62 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.