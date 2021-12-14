Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 4 of 4]

    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Nicole Sturgess, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle brake at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Sturgess used a variety of tools while working on the brake, such as a vice, torch wrench, watcher and a t-handle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7011866
    VIRIN: 211214-F-JN771-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components
    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components
    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components
    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airmen

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    Hydraulics

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Hydraulics
    4th Componence Maintenace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT