Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components

Senior Airman Nicole Sturgess, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle brake at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Sturgess used a variety of tools while working on the brake, such as a vice, torch wrench, watcher and a t-handle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7011866
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-JN771-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
