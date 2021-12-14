Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components

Airman 1st Class Jonathan Holland and Senior Airman Nicole Sturgess, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technicians, work on hydraulic components at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. Holland tightened a rosan fitting and Sturgess worked on a F-15E Strike Eagle brake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
