Staff Sgt. Josue Orona-Munoz, left, and Senior Airman Kyley Hunt, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technicians, disassemble a stabilator actuator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The 4th CMS is responsible for the primary flight controls, which allows aircraft to climb up or roll off to the sides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7011863
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-JN771-1006
|Resolution:
|5421x3872
|Size:
|9.79 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
