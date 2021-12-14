Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 1 of 4]

    Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Josue Orona-Munoz, left, and Senior Airman Kyley Hunt, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic systems technicians, disassemble a stabilator actuator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The 4th CMS is responsible for the primary flight controls, which allows aircraft to climb up or roll off to the sides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

