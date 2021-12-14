Airman 1st Class Rodolfo Hernandez, left, and Airman 1st Class Dakota Keys, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron hydraulic technician, proof pressure tests a pitch and roll channel assembly for an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2021. The PRCA is a 1.2-million-dollar computer that makes fine tune adjustments to flight controls according to airspeed and altitude. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7011865 VIRIN: 211214-F-JN771-1016 Resolution: 5065x3377 Size: 8.82 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hydraulic Technicians maintain F-15E Strike Eagle components [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.