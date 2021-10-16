Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 does flyover at LSU game

    B-52 does flyover at LSU game

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    LSU players make their way back to the field following a punt from their offense. LSU won the game 49-42 to complete a comeback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 does flyover at LSU game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW

