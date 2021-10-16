Date Taken: 10.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:32 Photo ID: 7011232 VIRIN: 211016-F-OT290-1457 Resolution: 4981x4024 Size: 3.3 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, B-52 does flyover at LSU game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.