    B-52 does flyover at LSU game [Image 1 of 6]

    B-52 does flyover at LSU game

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 from the 343rd Bomb Squadron assigned to Barksdale AFB and two F-15s from the 122nd Fighter Squadron assigned to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans perform a flyover at LSU's Tiger Stadium. The aircraft flew over the stadium in conjunction with the singing of to the colors as a way to signal the start of the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 15:32
    Photo ID: 7011230
    VIRIN: 211016-F-OT290-1037
    Resolution: 5724x4024
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 does flyover at LSU game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW

