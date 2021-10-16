A B-52 from the 343rd Bomb Squadron assigned to Barksdale AFB and two F-15s from the 122nd Fighter Squadron assigned to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans perform a flyover at LSU's Tiger Stadium. The aircraft flew over the stadium in conjunction with the singing of to the colors as a way to signal the start of the game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 15:32
|Photo ID:
|7011230
|VIRIN:
|211016-F-OT290-1037
|Resolution:
|5724x4024
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52 does flyover at LSU game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT