U.S. Army Spc. Garrett Stark, tools and parts clerk with the Maneuver and Training Equipment Site (MATES) sorts through work orders at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021. The 147,500 square foot Camp Grayling MATES features 25 cold storage bays, 20 of which are fitted with controlled humidity program systems. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:37 Photo ID: 7010797 VIRIN: 211208-Z-ZH169-1057 Resolution: 5376x3584 Size: 2.46 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.