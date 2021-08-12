MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC

A surface maintenance mechanic with the Maneuver and Training Equipment Site (MATES) cleans an engine block at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021. The 147,500 square foot Camp Grayling MATES features 25 cold storage bays, 20 of which are fitted with controlled humidity program systems. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

