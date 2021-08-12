Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC [Image 8 of 10]

    MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Williams, electronics mechanic with the Maneuver and Training Equipment Site (MATES) tests communication equipment at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021. The 147,500 square foot Camp Grayling MATES features 25 cold storage bays, 20 of which are fitted with controlled humidity program systems. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 13:37
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    MATES
    Michigan National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center

