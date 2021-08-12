A surface maintenance mechanic with the Maneuver and Training Equipment Site (MATES) removes a cooling fan at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021. The 147,500 square foot Camp Grayling MATES features 25 cold storage bays, 20 of which are fitted with controlled humidity program systems. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 13:37
|Photo ID:
|7010800
|VIRIN:
|211208-Z-ZH169-1038
|Resolution:
|4828x3219
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MATES provides critical maintenance for units visiting NADWC [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT