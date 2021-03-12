Know your Mil: A1C Elijah Evans

Airman 1st Class Elijah Evans assigned to the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard tests the contact points on a switch of a generator to verify its functionality in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania December 3rd, 2021. A1C Evans is a 19-year-old Power Production specialist from Karns City. Evans joined the Air National Guard with a desire to work with his hands in any sort of mechanical type career field. While receiving his medical clearance from MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations), Evans failed his hearing test and was referred to a specialist. He learned that he has frequency hearing loss and would require a waiver to enter service. Evans has had an issue with his hearing since he was 12-years-old but it was not enough that required hearing assistance. The military hearing requirements are not too stiff as long as the member does not rely on assistance such as hearing aids or sign language. This paved the way for Evans to raise his right hand and swear in. “I don’t wear hearing aids now, but it could be something in my future”, said Evans, “for now, I just want to come to work, do my job, and serve my country” (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

