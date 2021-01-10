Know your Mil: A1C Hannah Sprunk

Airman 1st Class Hannah Sprunk poses for a photo on the ramp at the 171st Air Refueling Wing October 1st, 2021. A1C Sprunk is 28 years old and assigned to the 171st Maintenance Group, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. She is an Army brat that traveled the world with her family before setting roots in the Pittsburgh area. She attended and graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelors of Science in Communications and Digital Media. Before joining our team, she played defense for the women’s USA ball hockey team placing silver in Slovakia at the 2019 International Street & Ball Hockey Federation tournament. Hannah also did freelance video production for corporate companies like Twitter and American Eagle. She recently brought her unique skillset to the Guard when she hand painted this Minuteman painting for a panel inside the cockpit of Old Iron II. She is also an intricate part in the creation of a new AMXS squadron patch. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

