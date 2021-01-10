Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know your Mil: A1C Hannah Sprunk [Image 2 of 4]

    Know your Mil: A1C Hannah Sprunk

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Hannah Sprunk poses for a photo on the ramp at the 171st Air Refueling Wing October 1st, 2021. A1C Sprunk is 28 years old and assigned to the 171st Maintenance Group, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. She is an Army brat that traveled the world with her family before setting roots in the Pittsburgh area. She attended and graduated from Clarion University with a Bachelors of Science in Communications and Digital Media. Before joining our team, she played defense for the women’s USA ball hockey team placing silver in Slovakia at the 2019 International Street & Ball Hockey Federation tournament. Hannah also did freelance video production for corporate companies like Twitter and American Eagle. She recently brought her unique skillset to the Guard when she hand painted this Minuteman painting for a panel inside the cockpit of Old Iron II. She is also an intricate part in the creation of a new AMXS squadron patch. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:18
    Photo ID: 7010513
    VIRIN: 211001-Z-EY983-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 512.14 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know your Mil: A1C Hannah Sprunk [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Know your Mil: A1C Claire Weaver
    Know your Mil: A1C Hannah Sprunk
    Know your Mil: A1C Julia Hazel
    Know your Mil: A1C Elijah Evans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Maintenance
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Know your Mil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT