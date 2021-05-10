Know your Mil: A1C Julia Hazel

Airman 1st Class Julia Hazel poses for a photo on the ramp at the 171st Air Refueling Wing October 5th, 2021. A1C Hazel is 20 years old and assigned to the 171st Maintenance Group, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. She is an Imperial native and a graduate from West Allegheny, class of 2019. She is a current student at Community College of Allegheny County focusing her study towards a degree in Occupational Therapy. Julia has always had a love for art with drawings and paintings of all kinds. She has aspirations of painting the next nose art on one of our KC-135’s. Julia hand painted this compass on an panel cover near the Navigator’s desk in the cockpit. The ideal started with a request to paint a compass with a mountain range but then altered by Master Sgt. Bryan Curzi whom recommended to replace the mountains with one of Pittsburghs iconic bridges. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

