Know your Mil: A1C Claire Weaver

Airman 1st Class Claire Weaver assigned to the 171st Medical Group, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard draws blood from a patient November 16, 2021 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. A1C Weaver is a 23 year old Aerospace Medical Technician assigned to the 171st Medical Group. As a recent graduate from Blackhawk High School, she wanted to follow in her father and brothers footsteps and enlist in the Air Force. She had aspirations to be a medic but was denied due to career field availability so she enlisted as an Intel specialist, just like her brother. Unfortunately, Weaver was denied entry into the AF active duty component due to her previous knee injuries sustained in high school while participating on the soccer and lacrosse teams. Weaver attended Slippery Rock University towards a degree in Exercise Science while she pursued a medical waiver. The Pennsylvania Air National Guard approved a medical waiver and offered her the opportunity to become a medic. Weaver currently works full-time at the wing serving her country, her state, and her local community. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

