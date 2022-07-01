A rest and relaxation (R&R) room is unveiled in Hangar 2 on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2022. The room contains a therapeutic massage chair, sound system, television, mood lights and more in order to boost morale and increase workplace productivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG
