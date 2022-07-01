A rest and relaxation (R&R) room is unveiled in Hangar 2 on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2022. The room contains a therapeutic massage chair, sound system, television, mood lights and more in order to boost morale and increase workplace productivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 10:22 Photo ID: 7009910 VIRIN: 220107-F-TE518-1003 Resolution: 6938x4957 Size: 4.6 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.