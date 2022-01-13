New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --



Taking care of the needs of the Airmen who work around the clock to make the Air Force thrive is a priority that aligns with mission readiness and resiliency.



The 6th Maintenance Group and 6th Medical Group teamed up to provide Airmen with a rest and relaxation (R&R) room inside of Hangar 2 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



The R&R room was opened up to members of the 6th MXG during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 7, 2021. The room contains a television, sound system, furniture, massage chair, mood lights, an aroma essential oil diffuser and more.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, has been an advocate for the new R&R room and is excited that it is now a reality.



“What I am most excited about is having a space my Airmen can go if and when needed,” Rodriguez said. “Getting away for 20 minutes can make a huge difference in one’s resiliency, especially when facing a stressful moment or event. I have been in the maintenance field for over 14 years and I have not seen this type of effort put in for individual’s mental health. All of the initiatives that have been started here are game changers for our maintainers and I’m super excited to witness the culture change we have experienced in the last year.”



The 6th MXG and 6th MDG collaborated on this project because of the value the room will bring to Airmen and ultimately the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing.



“After acquiring the Defense Organizational Climate Survey results in 2020 and 2021, the main issues we realized we faced as Airmen were daily work and life stressors,” Rodriguez said. “The next step was looking at what we can do as leaders to face that issue and try to make a difference. By combining forces with 6th MDG and our leaders here at 6th MXG, it was a no brainer to try and relieve that stress here at the source. We knew and understood that our mission capabilities would grow by making our Airmen’s resiliency a priority.”



Rodriguez said that the 6th MXG is the only maintenance group in the Air Force that has a space for Airmen to reset like the R&R room. She hopes the idea catches on with other units.



Separating personal matters from a work environment can be difficult for members at times, especially when facing hardships. The R&R room can be utilized by maintainers who need a space to getaway or decompress.



“The relaxation room will provide a way for me to clear my head at work,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Bankston, 6th MXS aerospace propulsion apprentice and one of the Airmen involved in the planning and creation of the R&R room. “When I am frustrated at work and things aren’t going well, I now have a place to breathe and clear my mind.”



Investments like the R&R room reemphasize the importance of taking care of Airmen and will encourage a stronger, more resilient Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 10:22 Story ID: 412850 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New rest and relaxation room unveiled for 6th MXG, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.